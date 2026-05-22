Q2 Billings Area Weather: We will warm up quickly through Memorial Day weekend

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure began building over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and that helped raise most temperatures back to seasonable levels for late May. We can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight, and lows won't be quite as cool as they were this morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s as we begin Memorial Day weekend.

Much like Friday, we'll have a mostly sunny morning and a partly cloudy afternoon on Saturday, and temperatures will rise into the 70s... about 10 degrees warmer than Friday. The ridge will continue to build on Sunday and highs will reach the lower and mid 80s. Memorial Day Monday will be warmer with 80s and a few lower 90s, but the clouds will also be approaching.

Western areas will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, but most of the active weather for our area will begin on Tuesday. A trough of low pressure centered well to our south will push clouds our way, and we will have daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through next Friday. Highs will cool, but they'll stay in the 80s.