Q2 Billings Area Weather: We end winter & begin spring on record-breaking notes

BILLINGS — We sure know how to wrap up the winter season in Montana and Wyoming. We had record-breaking snow a few day ago, and on this final full day of winter on Thursday, the snow is long gone, we've had more sun, wind and record-breaking warmth. The breezy to windy weather will continue tonight, so the final morning of winter will be a mild one.

Spring begins officially at 8:46 MDT, but we seem to have gotten off to an early start in the northern Rockies. Most of us will be at least as warm on Friday as we were Thursday, and more record highs will be broken. Unfortunately, we also have greater fire danger, especially in northern Wyoming, so please refrain from doing any burning at this time.

A cold front will approach on Saturday, but we'll still threaten a few more record highs before it arrives. We'll have a few rain showers on Saturday and we'll cool around 10 degrees from Friday. We'll cool another 10 degrees or so on Sunday, and it won't be as windy. The rest of the first week of spring will be much warmer than average with more wind.