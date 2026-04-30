Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming up

BILLINGS — Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible to the west and south of Yellowstone County, especially across and near the mountains. It will be breezy near the foothills and eastern Montana, with wind from the north gusting over 20 mph at times. Daytime highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday turns warmer, quieter, and dry as high pressure broadens, with highs in the 60s to low 70s under abundant sunshine.

A slightly more unsettled weather pattern moves in for the weekend into early next week, with several disturbances bringing a low chance for hit-or-miss showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday and again Monday into Tuesday. Daytime highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

By late next week, warmer and drier conditions return as high pressure builds back in.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com