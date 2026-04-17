Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming through Tuesday; more changes late next week

BILLINGS — We had enough instability and moisture over Montana and Wyoming on Friday to spawn another round of isolated rain and snow showers, along with gusty wind and cooler than average highs. The active weather will settle down late overnight and we'll have another chilly and quiet start to Saturday. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for northern Wyoming through the morning.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Intermountain West this weekend and early next week. We can expect a mostly sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday, with light to moderate breezes and warmer air. Highs will rise into the 60s on Saturday and the lower 70s on Sunday. The warming will continue early next week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A large trough of low pressure will split apart over the West Coast next week and begin moving toward the Rockies. The upper part of that trough will approach our area on Wednesday with increasing clouds, and it will also draw moisture up from the south. We will have a few showers late Wednesday, followed by a big cooldown with rain and snow next Thursday and Friday. Highs will fall to the 40s and 50s.