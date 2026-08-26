Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer with a more active weather pattern coming

BILLINGS — Much of the area will stay dry on Wednesday as an upper-level ridge begins to move in, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible over the mountains and foothills. Some may even push up into central MT, too. Daytime highs will range from the mid-80s to low 90s.

Ridging will continue to build over the region on Thursday, pushing highs into the low to mid-90s, making it the hottest day of the week. The hotter temperatures, combined with lower humidity and gusty winds over 20 mph, will bring elevated fire concerns. But as we get into the afternoon and evening, our chances of rain will start to move in.

An upper-level trough pushing in from the Pacific Northwest will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend, along with cooler air that will drop highs down into the upper 70s to mid-80s on Saturday.

By Sunday, the main trough exits to the east, cutting off the stream of abundant moisture. However, an offshore system near the West Coast will shoot occasional weak shortwaves through the region, keeping a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday through early next week, with afternoon highs holding steady in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com