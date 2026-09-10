Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer, drier, and windy, but changes are on the way

BILLINGS — Expect warmer, drier, and windy weather on Thursday, bringing critical fire weather conditions into play. With daytime highs in the mid-80s to low 90s, humidity percentages in the teens, and wind gusts of 30-40 mph, especially near the foothills west of Billings, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect across much of the region. Don't cause a spark!

Then comes the big shift in the weather pattern.

A cold front will sweep through late Thursday night or early Friday morning, bringing winds out of the northeast that will help push cooler air into the region, giving us a taste of fall. Expect highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s on Friday, with weekend temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s for most locations.

A few quick disturbances out ahead of a trough will bring a decent chance of showers Friday and Saturday, with the best odds over the mountains.

Although timing, coverage, and rain and mountain snow amounts are still uncertain, models do agree that a robust, wet, and colder system is heading our way. Expect a decent chance of widespread rain Friday through the weekend. Most locations are generally looking at no better than a 25% chance of receiving up to a quarter of an inch of rain, but locations roughly along and north of a line from Melville to Lame Deer to Ekalaka have between a 30–45% chance.

Mountain snow levels will drop down to 7,500 feet on Sunday night, bringing a few inches of accumulation to peaks above 9,000 feet. Travel over Beartooth Pass may be affected, particularly on Sunday into Monday.

The coldest nighttime temperatures will be along the foothills from Paradise Valley up through Judith Gap. These areas have a 40–60% chance of frost (36°F) Monday morning, with a 20–40% chance of their first hard freeze. Prepare to protect outdoor plants and gardens. Don't forget pets, too!

Heading into early next week, the active weather pattern looks set to continue. A series of disturbance waves will sweep through, bringing multiple rounds of rain along with cooler-than-average temperatures in the 60s and some 70s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com