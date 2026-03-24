Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer and windy, then briefly cooler and maybe wetter

BILLINGS — Daytime temperatures will continue to get warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. While high pressure will keep conditions mostly dry, some models are showing a weak disturbance moving through, bringing a slight chance of mountain snow in the Beartooths Tuesday morning, then a slight chance of rain in the lower elevations late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Winds will increase late Tuesday through Wednesday as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. Gusts of 45-60 mph (maybe stronger) will be possible across the western foothills, with gusts between 20–40 mph elsewhere.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will be warmer, reaching into the mid-70s to low 80s- warm enough for some locations to possibly see record temperatures. It will also be very dry. Low humidity, combined with the warm temperatures and windy conditions, will bring elevated to critical fire weather concerns for south-central Montana and northern Wyoming, where Fire Weather Watches will be in effect during the afternoon and evening hours. Don't cause a spark!

The aforementioned cold front is expected to move through the region by Wednesday evening, easing the winds but also bringing a chance of precipitation through early Thursday, with light mountain snow (1 to 3 inches) and minimal lower-elevation rain (maybe some snow mixing in), which is not expected to be widespread. Areas near the foothills could also receive around a tenth of an inch or slightly more of snow. Expect only a brief cooldown on Thursday, with near-seasonal highs in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure returns Friday, bringing a return of dry conditions through the weekend, as temperatures warm mainly into the low to mid-50s on Friday before reaching the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com