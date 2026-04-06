Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm & windy on Tuesday, then much cooler on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Although high pressure was in control of the weather in Montana and Wyoming on Monday, high clouds kept us cooler than average. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight, but the breezes around the region will begin to strengthen. Stronger wind is coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be mainly in the 30s.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will be in effect for mainly western and central Montana on Tuesday, but everyone will be windy. Wind gusts west of Billings will likely be 50-65 mph. This will also increase our fire danger, so please be mindful and don't start any fires. A cold front will be sweeping over our region late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A few rain showers and mountain snow showers will be possible with the passage of the cold front, but we'll mainly just get strong wind and a rapid cooldown from Tuesday to Wednesday. We'll cool further on Thursday, but we'll likely stay dry from Thursday through Saturday. Another incoming storm will bring a chance for rain and snow Sunday and next Monday.