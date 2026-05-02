Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm on Sunday with cooler, unsettled weather ahead

BILLINGS — The first of two cold fronts pushed southward over eastern Montana during the day on Saturday, delivering a lot of clouds, but only isolated showers, and it was still warm. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will push over the region late tonight and early Sunday, but many areas will stay dry. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

After the showers and thunderstorms clear southeast Montana Sunday morning, we can expect a warm mix of sunshine and clouds for the rest of the day, and highs will be at least as warm as Saturday if not slightly warmer. That warming will come to an abrupt halt on Monday as a second cold front pushes south over the region, with much larger effects ahead.

We can expect highs to be 15-20 degrees cooler Monday and Tuesday with gusty wind and a few showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will have fewer clouds and more seasonable highs, but additional chances for unsettled weather are ahead. A ridge will be west of our area, but it will also allow waves to bring chances for rain Thursday through Saturday.