Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry through Thursday; rain and snow Friday

BILLINGS — Quiet and sunny conditions remain through Thursday as high pressure transitions to a southwesterly flow by Thursday afternoon. Daytime highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s on Wednesday before warming into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday.

Unsettled weather returns Thursday night for the western mountains and foothills as a storm system moves in. A cutoff low off the coast of California will merge with a colder trough coming out of the Gulf of Alaska and sweep into our area starting early Friday morning. Gusty winds from the north will usher in significantly colder air on Friday that will interact with ample moisture, bringing a very good chance of lower-elevation rain and mountain snow all day Friday into Friday night.

Locations from central Big Horn County over to the Livingston area have the best chance of receiving up to half an inch or more of rain. Areas east of central Rosebud County will see much lighter precipitation.

In terms of snowfall, snow levels are forecast to drop from 10,000 feet Friday morning to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet by Saturday morning, with impactful snowfall expected to stay above 6,000 feet. Up to 6 inches is possible in the Beartooth, Absaroka, and Crazy Mountains, while only 2 to 4 inches are forecast across the Bighorn Mountains for now.

The system should move out from west to east by late Saturday morning, allowing dry conditions and sunny skies to return, although some trailing energy could spark a shower or two through Monday.

The system is also expected to bring strong, blustery winds, with gusts over 40 mph possible in much of the area Friday afternoon into Friday night. Combined with colder air and wet conditions, it could make for an unpleasant evening if you have outdoor plans.

Below-average temperatures will remain in place from Saturday through early next week, with daily highs in the 40s and 50s and morning lows hovering near freezing.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com