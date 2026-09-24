Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and dry through Friday, cooler weekend

BILLINGS — Areas of morning fog will form behind Wednesday’s departing storm system, with the highest chance for development across southeast Montana, including Miles City and Baker. Be prepared for reduced visibility during the morning commute.

High pressure takes over, bringing warmer and dry conditions Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A weak cold front combining with upper-level winds will create breezy to windy conditions across our western foothills Friday and Saturday. However, gusts should stay below 50 mph, even in wind-prone gaps.

Temperatures will drop across the weekend in the wake of the front, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, then generally mid-60s on Sunday. It will turn even cooler on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some models are indicating another system coming in Sunday into Monday. Moisture from both the Pacific and the plains will feed into this disturbance, bringing another round of decent rain, but it won't be quite as strong as the system last weekend. Peaks above 9,000 feet could see some light snow accumulation, too.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com