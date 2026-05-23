Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very warm through Memorial Day and dry for most of us

BILLINGS — High pressure has been raising temperatures in Montana and Wyoming the last couple days, and that trend will continue the next couple days, too. After a fairly clear Saturday morning, we had more clouds arrive with isolated mountain showers. We'll lose most of those clouds by Sunday morning, and lows will fall to the 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day for our region, and highs will continue to climb. We can expect mainly 80s in our part of the world with a few clouds and isolated showers over the mountains. Monday will be warmer with mid to upper 80s and lower 90s, with a slight chance for PM showers and thunderstorms, so keep an eye on the sky!

A large trough of low pressure will move over the Great Basin for a good portion of next week. It will push more clouds our way, and we'll have better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms much of the extended forecast. At this point in time, both Wednesday and Saturday are the most likely days for rain, but we'll have chances the other days, too, and that rain is welcome.