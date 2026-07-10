Q2 Billings Area Weather: Very hot Saturday, all-time records threatened Sunday

BILLINGS — We warmed well into the 90s in Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and the warming trend is just beginning. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight and lows will be fairly mild. Lows will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Due what you can outdoors in the morning, since much hotter weather will arrive by afternoon.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day for our area, and it will get hotter for everyone. Highs will be in the 100s for most lower elevations. Many cities and towns will have a chance to break record highs on Saturday, and Sunday will be a few degrees hotter. Please seek A/C & shade, drink cool water, and check on pets and the elderly.

A cold front will approach our region this weekend, but it will stall to our west, allowing Sunday to be just as hot (or hotter) than Saturday. Monday the cold front will finally arrive with more clouds and a minor cooldown. Showers are possible, but unlikely for most of us on Monday. Additional clouds will approach beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The dominant ridge of high pressure over the Rockies and High Plains will still be in place through most of next week, but moisture moving around that ridge will start pushing our way on Tuesday. We'll have isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, they will be more likely Wednesday, and will linger Thursday, too. Highs will cool into the 90s.