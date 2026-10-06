Q2 Billings Area Weather: Unseasonably warm and dry through Friday

BILLINGS — Warm, dry, and breezy weather continues for the rest of the work week. A dry cold front passing through on Tuesday will push a light northerly breeze into the area, dropping daytime temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday, but still warmer than average, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. These "cooler" temperatures will lessen the fire danger risk a bit moving forward, but it will still remain elevated.

The cooling trend continues Wednesday and Thursday, with easterly winds knocking daytime highs down into the mid to upper 70s.

On Friday, stronger downslope winds developing ahead of a potential robust weekend storm system could possibly push temperatures back to warmth similar to Monday, but with stronger wind gusts. After a week of warm and dry weather, fuels will be very dry by the end of the workweek, increasing fire weather concerns on Friday.

A strong cold front will arrive early Saturday morning, causing temperatures to fall steadily throughout the day. By Sunday and Monday, expect much colder conditions with highs dropping into the 30s to near 50°. Early Saturday also brings a threat of 30–40 mph gusts in foothill areas as strong mountain waves form off the Beartooths and Bighorns.

In terms of precipitation, a lot of uncertainty remains regarding exact specifics. However, a deep upper-level low interacting with remnant moisture from Hurricane Rachel creates the potential for widespread rain and snow across the region. Snow is likely in the mountains, with an increasing chance of upslope snow developing along the western foothills. As far as snow making it into the central lower elevations (including Billings), there is a 20–40% chance of 1+ inches of accumulation. Do not set this in stone just yet, though. We'll need to see how the models fine-tune over the next few days to get a better handle on what could be heading our way, but there is very good agreement that a change to a more unsettled fall weather pattern will indeed move in. Be sure to monitor the latest weather forecasts if you plan to venture into the high country this weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com