Q2 Billings Area Weather: Turning cooler and wetter

BILLINGS — Some locations will be waking up to rain on Thursday morning out ahead of another disturbance that will bring more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity to the region Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could turn strong (gusty winds and heavy rain), but no severe weather is expected.

There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of excessive rainfall across the region on Thursday, then a MARGINAL risk on Friday as above-average levels of atmospheric moisture will be available over the next couple of days. The focus for the heavier rain has now shifted to areas west of Billings where there is a better than 50% chance of at least an inch of precipitation through Friday, with mountain areas seeing even higher odds. The rest of the region has a very good chance of receiving at least half an inch during that stretch. Burn scar areas and locations that are prone to flash flooding should be prepared.

The rain will help clear out the wildfire smoke, and air quality should improve quite a bit over the next couple of days.

Another wave of energy is expected to move over western and central portions of the area Thursday evening, reinforcing the chance for heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning. As the flow of moisture from the southwest continues to pour in, several shots of energy are expected to sweep through Friday afternoon into the evening and possibly into Saturday, keeping the chance for more widespread precipitation in place.

By late Saturday into Sunday, the surge of monsoonal moisture should start to taper off, but a slight chance of daily showers will continue Sunday into early next week.

Not only do we have a good chance of beneficial rain coming in, but cooler air will also drop down from the north, knocking daytime highs down into the 70s (maybe some 60s) through Saturday before temperatures rebound back toward seasonal starting Sunday as a weak ridge of high pressure moves in.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com