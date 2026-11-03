Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mostly quiet stretch of weather begins

BILLINGS — High pressure takes over, so we can expect the rest of the week to be rather quiet as temperatures warm to near seasonal or warmer under dry conditions, with daytime highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, mid to upper 50s Thursday through Saturday, then upper 50s to mid-60s on Sunday.

There is a slight chance for precipitation Thursday or Friday, mainly west of Yellowstone County, as a weak system slides along the Canadian border, but any accumulation will be minimal.

A blend of models shows winds increasing across the western foothills starting Thursday, with potential gusts over 40 mph Friday through Monday as persistent high pressure over Yellowstone National Park interacts with elevated 700 mb winds. The chance of wind gusts exceeding 50 mph remains below 50 percent at the moment.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com