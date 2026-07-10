Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking record-breaking heat

BILLINGS — The hotter temperatures really start to kick in on Friday as high pressure builds into the region, pushing daytime highs into the mid to upper 90s (some 100s) for many areas. Weak energy moving in from the southwest could trigger some high-based showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening,

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect generally from Saturday morning through Monday night as confidence remains high that dangerous heat will impact the area this weekend and into early next week due to an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure that will dominate the region. Temperatures will soar into the 100s on Saturday, with some locations vying for record highs. Sunday brings a decent chance of hitting 110° in Billings and areas eastward, potentially reaching all-time record high temperatures.

Those all-time record high temperatures include:

Billings, MT 108°

Livingston, MT 105°

Miles City, MT 111°

Sheridan, WY 107°

The intense heat will be paired with extremely dry air, dropping relative humidity into the single digits and teens. Winds may also increase across portions of the area, so there will be wildfire/grassfire concerns.

Because overnight temperatures will stay warmer than average with many areas only dipping into the 70s, your body won't have the opportunity to cool down at night. Take steps now to prepare your home, check on vulnerable neighbors, and plan to limit outdoor exposure.

The ridge is expected to slide east early next week, bringing a slight break from the extreme heat as daytime highs drop back into the 90s. Monsoonal moisture up from the southwest is also forecast to bring low-to-moderate thunderstorm chances back to western and central portions of the Q2 viewing area.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com