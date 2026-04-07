Q2 Billings Area Weather: The winds pick up on Tuesday as it gets warmer

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be much warmer, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. It will also be quite windy, with gusts between 50-60 mph expected across the foothills west of Billings, while gusts between 30-40 mph will be possible across the rest of the region for much of the day. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect.

Along with the strong winds and warmer temperatures comes low humidity. Areas west of Billings could see relative humidity values as low as 15-25%, which will bring elevated grass fire concerns.

A cold front out of the northwest will sweep through the region Tuesday evening, but this system will be nowhere near as moisture-rich as the robust system some areas saw late last week. Only light mountain snow (maybe a few inches) and lower elevation rain (trace to up to a tenth of an inch) through early Wednesday morning is expected for those areas that do get any precipitation. There could be just enough instability that a few thunderstorms could pop up Tuesday late afternoon into the evening as the front passes through.

The stronger winds move to the eastern plains on Wednesday afternoon, trailing behind the front as it exits the area. Fallon and Carter counties could easily see gusts over 50 mph, while areas in Custer County, including Miles City, could also see the same, but there is some uncertainty with this. Still, be prepared.

Conditions will be mainly dry Thursday through Saturday, but some models are showing a trough trying to bring a better chance of more precipitation Sunday into Monday, but there is too much uncertainty to give any definitive forecast at this point.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday, 50s and 60s Friday, 70s on Saturday, 60s and 70s Sunday, then mainly 50s on Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com