Q2 Billings Area Weather: The chance for severe weather continues on Thursday

BILLINGS — Welcome to the halfway point of the year!

The chance for severe thunderstorms will continue Thursday afternoon and into the evening across much of eastern Montana and north-central to eastern Wyoming, with the greatest threat near and east of the Montana-Wyoming state line as a stronger disturbance moves through. Erratic, gusty winds over 60 mph, quarter to golf ball-sized hail, and periods of heavy rain will be possible with any storms that do pop up. The threat of tornado activity is very low.

Yet another robust disturbance will move through on Friday, keeping a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe east of Yellowstone County, in the forecast.

Expect a fantastic holiday weekend with warm to hot and dry conditions stretching through Sunday, although some models are showing a weak shot of energy, bringing a low chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm on Sunday night.

Looking into next week, a building ridge of high pressure will turn up the heat, and consistent high-level westerly winds will keep daily chances for precipitation in play through the middle of next week.

Expect highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s (some 90s) through Friday. After that, things heat up for the weekend and into the middle of next week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com