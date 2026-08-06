Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, smoky, and turning hot

BILLINGS — Thursday will bring even warmer temperatures to the region, with most locations reaching the low 90s. Exceptionally dry air will drop relative humidity down into the teens and maybe even the single digits, elevating fire weather concerns regionwide through the weekend. Models remain in good agreement regarding a dry cold front crossing the eastern plains Thursday afternoon and evening. With the passing of the front, winds could gust to over 30 mph across eastern Montana. Combined with the very low humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from late Thursday morning through early evening. Don't cause a spark!

The warming trend continues into Friday, but models have dialed back expected temperatures for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are now forecast in the upper 90s rather than widespread triple digits, although some locations could still reach that mark. Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will help keep temperatures lower. As for air quality, expect hazy skies and occasional surface smoke to stick around through next week.

Temperatures look to return to near-seasonal early next week, with highs mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Conditions stay mostly dry through Monday, but rain chances may pick up starting Tuesday as atmospheric moisture is anticipated to increase. While higher humidity will help lower overall fire risk, any developing thunderstorms could bring a higher chance of lightning-sparked fires.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com