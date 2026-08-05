Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, smoky, and seasonal temps on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Expect dry and warmer weather Wednesday through the weekend as high pressure builds, pushing temperatures from the 80s on Wednesday into the 90s (maybe a few 100s) on Thursday and into the weekend.

High pressure weakens late Thursday into Friday as a mostly dry cold front moves through, bringing gusty winds up to 35 mph, but no cooldown is expected behind the front, although it may keep areas from reaching triple-digit heat. With hot, dry, and occasionally breezy conditions expected Thursday through the weekend, fire weather concerns will be elevated. Make sure to take extra precautions to avoid creating any sparks!

The ridge keeps flattening through the weekend into early next week, steadily cooling temperatures from the mid to upper 90s over the weekend down to the upper 80s to low 90s by Monday. Weather gets more active starting Monday as moisture levels climb. Forecast models have toned down the strength of the system a bit, but expect a growing chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy at times through the rest of the week. As the ridge weakens, high-altitude winds will blow in from the west, potentially pushing additional smoke across the region, which may cause lower air quality and reduce visibility.

Lows will be mainly in the low to mid-50s Thursday night, mid to upper 50s Friday night, then upper 50s to low 60s into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com