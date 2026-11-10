Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds across the region on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Expect a windy Tuesday as a quick-moving weather system passes through. The strongest winds are expected late morning through early afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 40 mph across much of the region, while the western foothills will see the highest winds, with gusts 40 to 55 mph or maybe even stronger, especially near Harlowton. There is also a slight chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

High pressure will keep mild and dry conditions in place Wednesday through Saturday, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s over warmer in some locations. By Sunday and Monday, the ridge will be disrupted by a low pressure trough that will bring cooler and wetter weather into next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com