Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Saturday

BILLINGS — Scattered showers and thunderstorms began moving over Montana and Wyoming Friday, and we can expect additional stormy weather this evening. Locally heavy rain with small hail and gusty wind will be possible, but our weather will quiet down for a bit late tonight and early Saturday. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s Saturday morning.

A more potent wave of energy will push over the northern Rockies on Saturday, and it will spawn many more afternoon and evening thunderstorms, many of which will be strong to severe. Far eastern Montana will have the best potential for 80+ mph wind gusts, 2" hail, and heavy rain. The trough will remain over Montana Sunday, but our weather won't be as active.

The long term forecast will remain fairly unstable through the end of next week. In total, four separate areas of low pressure will likely affect us from tonight through at least next Saturday. Wrap around moisture will bring more rain on Monday, scattered showers will still be possible each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday, with better chances by late next week.