Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms possible again on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Expect more chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for a few storms to turn strong to severe with gusts up to 60 mph (main threat), quarter-sized hail, and brief heavy rain. Rain will linger through early Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

High pressure will build across the region Wednesday through Thursday. This will bring dry conditions and a warming trend, pushing afternoon highs into the 90s for many locations Thursday through Saturday.

By the end of the week, high pressure shifts just enough to allow monsoonal moisture to move in from the southwest, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and across the weekend.

By early next week, the ridge weakens slightly, so daytime highs could cool down a few degrees.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com