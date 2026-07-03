Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms ending tonight, isolated storms return Friday

BILLINGS — A small wave of energy brought a few showers and thunderstorms to the higher terrain of southern Montana Thursday afternoon, but most of us stayed warm and dry. Once the sun sets this evening, the clouds and showers will fall apart, and we can expect a mostly clear, cool and quiet start on Friday. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms, and Saturday will be ideal for outdoor activities. We will have a mostly sunny and warmer Fourth of July with highs from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Despite more clouds and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, we'll return to the upper 70s and lower and mid 80s as we close out the holiday weekend on Sunday.

Like Sunday, Monday will offer up a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as a ridge of high pressure to our southeast allows for clouds and energy to move into the northern Rockies. Showers and thunderstorms look more likely Tuesday than Monday, and they'll still be possible next Wednesday. Next Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm for our area.