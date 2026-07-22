Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms could lead to flash flooding on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Wednesday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week, with available moisture aloft approaching an inch and a half. A distinct shortwave emerging from the northern Great Basin will track through the area late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, and while severe weather is not expected, this disturbance could help trigger strong, slow-moving storms that could produce very heavy rainfall, which could lead to erratic wind gusts caused by potential wet microbursts. The stronger storms look to develop over area mountains and foothills. Because of the slow storm motion and high moisture content, a Flood Watch is in effect for portions of south central MT & north central WY on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms still capable of producing heavy rainfall will persist on Thursday, but drier air will slowly start to move in as that shortwave exits to the east. A MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall across our southern zones will be in effect.

Daytime highs will hover around seasonable, generally ranging from the mid-80s to lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

The main weather concern shifts to a strengthening upper-level ridge that will bring hotter, possibly record-breaking temperatures, and drier conditions Friday through the weekend.

Breezy winds from the west on Friday will help push high temperatures back into the triple digits. The winds, combined with humidity levels dropping into the teens and 20s, will elevate fire weather concerns across the weekend, especially in areas that didn't get much rain during the week. Don't cause a spark!

Daytime temperatures will remain in the low 100s in Billings and areas east on Saturday and Sunday. Mainly dry conditions and warmer-than-normal temperatures continue into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com