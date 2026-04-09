Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm Spotter Workshop tonight, mild weather on Friday

BILLINGS — Although we had further cooling on Thursday and it was cooler than average for many of us in Montana and Wyoming, it was still a pleasant day with comfortable temperatures. We will be mostly clear and and seasonably cool tonight, with lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Don't forget about our Storm Spotter workshop this evening at the Billings Public Library. It's free and very informative!

After a mostly sunny start to Friday, we'll have increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening as our flow pattern changes. It will be noticeably warmer, however, with highs from 60-70. Saturday will be even warmer despite more clouds as a trough of low pressure moves closer from the south. There will be a slight chance for showers, and highs will range from the mid 60s to the upper 70s. Enjoy the warmth Saturday!

More moisture will arrive Sunday and Monday, and we'll have better chances for rain and mountain snow. Highs will quickly fall from 70s on Saturday to the 60s on Sunday and the 50s on Monday. Showers are possible next Tuesday, but not as likely. Another storm will then push over Montana and Wyoming next Wednesday and Thursday with more cool air, rain at times and a chance for snow mixed with the rain, too.