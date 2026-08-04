Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still cool on Tuesday, but warming up

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and maybe a few low 80s. Wildfire smoke will keep the skies hazy, with some smoke making it down to the surface in far southern Montana and into Wyoming. A weak disturbance moving through will bring a low chance for scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms along the MT/WY border Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Upper-level ridging builds in Wednesday, keeping conditions dry along with a gradual warmup, pushing highs to near 100° on Friday and Saturday.

We'll see a slight cooldown by the end of the weekend and into early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Models are indicating a return of monsoonal moisture by early next week. If that pans out, we could see daily showers and storms beginning Monday. On the downside, any lightning with these storms will increase the risk of new wildfires starting.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s Tuesday night, low-to-mid 50s Wednesday night, mid-50s to low 60s Thursday night, then upper 50s to mid-60s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com