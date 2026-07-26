Q2 Billings Area Weather: Steady ahead with heat, smoke, and isolated thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Hot temperatures, persistent wildfire smoke, and periodic thunderstorm chances will be the main weather story across south-central and southeast Montana this week. Smoke may reduce visibility and air quality at times, while isolated strong storms today and a few stronger storms later in the week could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and localized fire weather concerns.

TODAY

Heavy wildfire smoke has spread across the region, especially across northern areas, leading to reduced visibility and poorer air quality in some locations. The smoke will also help hold temperatures a few degrees lower than previously expected, though eastern Montana will still see highs near or above 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with the strongest storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph. A few storms may also produce locally heavy rainfall.

MONDAY

Hot weather continues with widespread highs in the 90s and lower 100s. Wildfire smoke remains a concern as westerly flow keeps smoke from Pacific Northwest fires across the region. Only isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly near the mountains, with limited overall coverage.

TUESDAY

The pattern changes little as heat persists and isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible. Increasing moisture over eastern portions of the area may begin to support a greater risk of heavier rainfall and a few stronger storms.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures remain well above normal with continued chances for isolated thunderstorms. Forecast guidance suggests increasing moisture may support pockets of heavy rain, especially across eastern areas. Smoke may continue to affect visibility and air quality.

THURSDAY

Another hot day is expected with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms. The combination of deeper moisture and instability could bring localized heavy rainfall and marginally severe storms while wildfire smoke remains part of the forecast.

FRIDAY

Little overall change is expected. High temperatures remain in the 90s to near 100 degrees with only isolated thunderstorm coverage. Most locations will remain dry, but any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

NEXT WEEKEND

Forecast confidence is increasing that a stronger weather system may break down the persistent ridge. This could bring cooler temperatures, increased winds, and a better chance of thunderstorms. While the cooler weather would provide some relief from the heat, stronger winds and dry fuels could create additional fire weather concerns.