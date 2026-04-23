Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying cooler than average for the last week of April

BILLINGS — A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to move over Wyoming, Montana and southern Canada on Thursday. It brought a drastic cooling to our weather with wind, snow and rain in many areas. We will have more snow showers tonight and early Friday, mainly south and west of Billings. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through Friday.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, but we won't have as much precipitation. Many areas from Billings southward and westward will have chances for snow, but much of it will be light. Just be mindful of gusty wind and snow creating lowered visibility, especially over higher terrain. Highs Friday will range from the mid 30s to the upper 40s, and we will still have plenty of gusty wind Friday morning and afternoon.

Saturday will be a drier day with weaker wind and only isolated snow and rain showers, but we'll remain over 10 degrees cooler than average. Sunday will bring another good chance for mountain snow along with snow possibly mixed with rain at lower elevations. There will be a slight chance for snow and rain showers Monday, but a better chance of mainly rain showers with milder highs by next Tuesday.