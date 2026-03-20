Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring kicks off on a record-breaking note

BILLINGS — Spring officially arrives Friday morning at 8:46 AM, and it’ll come in on a record-breaking note, with many spots climbing into the 70s and low 80s.

That warmth comes with a tradeoff—strong winds and low humidity will keep elevated grassfire concerns in place through Saturday. Gusts could reach 50–60 mph along the western foothills and 30–40 mph across the plains, with humidity dropping to 10–25%. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of northern Wyoming—avoid anything that could spark a fire.

A cold front moves in late Saturday into the evening, bringing a decent chance for lower elevation rain (up to a tenth of an inch) and some mountain snow (a trace to 2 inches above 7,000 feet), along with a brief cooldown.

Warmer, drier weather returns early next week ahead of another potential system by midweek.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com