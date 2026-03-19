Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring begins Friday, but it will feel like Summer

BILLINGS — Thursday is the final day of winter, but it will feel much more like summer as dry conditions really dig in and daytime highs could reach record levels.

Expect warmer-than-average temperatures, dry conditions, and breezy to windy weather through Friday, with near-record to record highs and low humidity driving elevated grass fire danger, especially west of Billings.

A quick cold front on Saturday will bring a slight chance of light rain and mountain snow by Saturday evening, along with cooler—but still above-normal—temperatures through the weekend. Warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions continue through the middle of next week, but some models are hinting at another cooldown and a chance of precipitation in the second half of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com