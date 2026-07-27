Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoky and hot

BILLINGS — It looks like the hot weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The ridge of high pressure remains stationary across the region and will keep a heat dome locked in, so expect highs in the 90s to low 100s this week, with the hottest temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend.

We could see just enough monsoonal moisture for isolated afternoon showers and storms, mostly over the mountains, but don't count on much relief from rain. There is, however, a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon into the evening for southeast MT/northeast WY, with wind gusts in excess of 65 mph the main threat. On top of the heat, winds from the west will continue to bring smoke in from the western wildfires. This could lead to periods of reduced visibility and poor air quality.

Forecast models are beginning to hint at a wetter setup for our eastern counties by the middle of the week. From Tuesday through Thursday, extra moisture moving into the area could trigger a few heavy downpours and even severe thunderstorms. Continue to keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans outdoors.

There's still some consistent confidence that a system from the northwest could break down the ridge by early next week, bringing a return to seasonal temperatures.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com