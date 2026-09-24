Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slightly warmer on Friday with increasing clouds

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure provided plentiful sunshine and warmer than average weather for most of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday. Highs were more than 10° warmer than average, and we'll stay above average for now. We can expect a mostly clear sky late tonight with high clouds arriving by morning. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Our incoming trough of low pressure and cold front will push across the northern Rockies Friday and Saturday. Before it arrives, highs on Friday will be as warm as they were on Thursday, if not a few degrees warmer. As the cold front approaches and passes overhead we can expect more gusty wind and cooler weather. Our area will stay dry, because the front is moisture-starved for our area.

Highs on Saturday will fall 10°-15° from Saturday to Sunday in the wake of that cold frontal passage. Another small wave will provide some light rain showers to mainly southern and eastern Montana from Sunday and Monday, and highs will stay below average. A larger trough of low pressure will provide more gusty wind and a mix of clouds and sun from next Tuesday through Thursday.