Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers tonight, much cooler with a few showers Sunday

BILLINGS — The warmer than average weather we've had all week with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s will come to an abrupt end tonight and Sunday as a vigorous cold front sweeps over Montana and Wyoming. We'll have a chance for evening rain showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow, but amounts will be fairly light. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s Sunday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for our area mountains from Sunday evening through Monday morning. Highest elevations could receive over half a foot of snow, and snow levels may drop below 5000 feet. The rain and snow shower activity will be isolated much of Sunday, but it will be much cooler. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday and Monday will bring colder air and a better chance for mountain and foothill snow to northern Wyoming and southern Montana. Most of what falls will likely be in Wyoming, but a few showers are still possible in Montana, too. Also be aware we will have unseasonably cold lows both Monday morning and Tuesday morning, so be sure to protect your plants and pets.

Tuesday will be a quieter and milder day with morning sun and afternoon cloud cover. The latter half of next week will bring several more waves of energy our way, and that will lead to several chances for showers. Temperatures will be warming, so the showers will be rain instead of snow. We'll have a few showers Wednesday and Thursday with a better chance for rain by next Friday.