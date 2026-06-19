Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers possible Saturday, more thunderstorms Sunday

BILLINGS — As expected, we had more clouds and pleasant temperatures over Montana and Wyoming on Friday. Just like last night and this morning, we can expect another wave of clouds to move overhead late tonight and Saturday morning. A few morning showers will be possible near Yellowstone Park, and most lows will remain in the 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday we can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms as our next wave of energy moves this way. Active weather will be more likely over the mountains. As this trough and its cold front pushes over our area, we'll have more rain showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday, so keep that in mind for any of your outdoor Father's Day plans on Sunday!

A small ridge of high pressure will push over our area on Tuesday, and it will be a brighter and warmer day for most areas. A small disturbance will bring more clouds on Wednesday, but most of us should have dry weather, and it will be warmer. Thursday will be warmer with fewer clouds, and we'll have isolated thunderstorms approaching by late next Friday.