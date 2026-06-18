Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers mainly to the north and east on Thursday

BILLINGS — Weak disturbances riding the northwest flow will keep isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday afternoon, mainly north and east of Billings, followed by a warm and dry Friday.

By Saturday, a Pacific trough splits north and south of the area, bringing a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, but the chance for severe weather remains low for now. Moisture will increase through the weekend as southerly flow pulls Gulf moisture up into the region. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south and east of the area, but portions of southeast MT should still pick up some beneficial moisture. The Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains and far southeast MT have a better than 50% chance of picking up over half an inch of rain.

Low to moderate precipitation chances continue into Monday and Tuesday, with the best odds over the higher terrain, as models keep the upper low to the north. By midweek, a blend of models suggests a ridge of high pressure developing over the western U.S., though there remains a low-end chance for unsettled weather.

Daytime highs through the middle of next week will stay near seasonal averages, mainly in the mid-70s and lower 80s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com