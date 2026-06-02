Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible in the east on Tuesday

BILLINGS — The pesky upper low to the north will continue to bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. While only weak thunderstorms are anticipated for our central zones, some storms could turn strong to severe in eastern Montana, where gusty winds over 60 mph, golf ball-sized hail, and periods of heavy rain will be possible. Daytime highs will range from the mid-60s west to low 70s east.

Wednesday should be mostly quiet under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs mainly in the mid-70s.

Another disturbance is expected to sweep through the region on Thursday, bringing a decent chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest potential for severe storms being across far southeastern Montana.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry ahead of another upper-level trough out of the west that is forecast to move through on Sunday, bringing a moderate chance for additional rainfall, but details on this system remain uncertain.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday before climbing into the low to mid 80s on Friday, then upper 80s to mid-90s on Saturday, before the aforementioned trough drags slightly cooler air in on Sunday, knocking highs down into the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com