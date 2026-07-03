Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible in the east on Friday

BILLINGS — Expect another round of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a quick-moving disturbance passes through. There could be just enough instability to trigger a few strong to severe storms, mainly east of Billings where there is a MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5) for hail, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours. Stay weather aware if you are in that part of the state. Daytime highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s.

We are looking at hotter and drier conditions for Independence Day weekend as high pressure takes over. Expect beautiful holiday weather with highs warming into the upper 80s to mid-90s. As we head into Sunday evening, a quick-moving system out of the west could bring a few showers and thunderstorms.

Warm to hot weather will persist at least through the middle of next week, with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. However, a small surge of southeasterly moisture combined with a few weak, passing disturbances will keep a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The threat for severe weather remains low at the moment.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com