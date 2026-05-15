Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable on Saturday; rapid changes Sunday & Monday

BILLINGS — After the damaging and disruptive wind many of us in Montana and Wyoming dealt with on Thursday, the continued windy weather on Friday was easier to take. The wind began to weaken slowly today, but it will much weaker tonight and Saturday. We can expect a partly cloudy Saturday with lows from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

We will have increasing clouds on Saturday, but the wind won't be as strong, and our highs will reach the seasonable 60s and lower 70s. A much more vigorous storm will push over our region Sunday and early next week, and it will deliver rapid, unseasonably cool changes. We'll begin with a chance for showers late Saturday and early Sunday.

We can expect scattered showers on Sunday, but as cooler air continues to sink over the northern Rockies Monday, highs will fall further, and we'll not only have mountain snow and valley rain, but foothill and lower elevation snow will also be possible. Highs will be in the lower 50s Sunday and Monday. Another round of showers will be possible Tuesday.

Another wave of energy will quickly move over Montana on Wednesday. We'll get warmer highs Wednesday afternoon, but we'll also have a chance for rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Next Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will bring a brief break from the active weather, but another wave will bring rain showers back to us Friday afternoon.