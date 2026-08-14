Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers & thunderstorms tonight and Saturday

BILLINGS — The ridge of high pressure to our south continues to funnel monsoon moisture over southern Montana and northern Wyoming. As a result, we've already had rain showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, and they will continue through late evening. Some areas will remain totally dry due to the scattered nature of the storms. Lows by Saturday morning will range from the mid 40s to the upper 50s area-wide.

That same weather pattern will deliver additional rounds of afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Most of what falls will be from southwestern to south-central Montana and over northern Wyoming, with fewer storms east of Livingston. We can expect comfortable temperatures on Saturday, mainly in the 70s, with Sunday warming back to more seasonable 80s with fewer thunderstorms.

Monday will continue our modest warming trend as the ridge stays in place, and only isolated rain showers will fall. Another trough of low pressure will quickly clip the northern Rockies next Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering some gusty wind, a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, and a minor cooling trend. After that wave passes our area, we'll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm end to next week with highs in the 80s and lower 90s.