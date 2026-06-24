Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers & thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

BILLINGS — The first of several disturbances began to spawn showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in eastern Idaho and northern Wyoming. A second wave of energy will be close on its heels, bringing more clouds Thursday morning, and better chances for showers and thunderstorms later. Lows Thursday morning will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

This second disturbance will also spawn afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday, some of which could be strong to severe. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A much larger Pacific storm will then begin moving toward the northern Rockies on Friday, which will bring many more chances for unsettled weather to our area.

As that trough of low pressure slowly pushes over the region Friday and this weekend, we can expect highs to drop well below average by Sunday. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected in many areas Friday and Saturday, with more rain showers than storms on Sunday. The air will be cool enough that our mountains will have a chance for snow, too.

This Pacific storm will take its own sweet time leaving the northern Rockies, which means we'll have more areas of light to moderate rain and continued cooler than average highs on Monday. We can expect gusty wind Monday and Tuesday with decreasing clouds. That storm will then lift northward by next Wednesday, bringing more sun and seasonable warmth.