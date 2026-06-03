Q2 Billings Area Weather Scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday

BILLINGS — Most of Montana and Wyoming had a break from the active weather on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a return to seasonable temperatures. The area of low pressure which has been stuck over the region is on its way out, but another is approaching, and we can expecting increasing clouds tonight and early Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday morning will be fairly quiet, but a wave of energy will spawn scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening, and far southeast Montana will have the best chance to have severe thunderstorms with brief heavy rain, hail, gusty wind and dangerous lightning. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s for most of our region.

A small ridge of high pressure will bring more sunshine and much warmer temperatures on Friday, with highs climbing well into the 80s. Another trough of low pressure will bring another chance for rain showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, and highs will fall from the 80s into the 70s from Saturday to Sunday. Monday will be breezy and a bit warmer.