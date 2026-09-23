Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain then milder, cooler for the weekend

BILLINGS — Welcome to the first full day of fall!

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off from west to east Wednesday as the shortwave moves away. Daytime temperatures will hold steady generally in the mid-70s for one more day.

High pressure will keep conditions mainly dry through Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.

There is a slight chance that a weak disturbance coming out of New Mexico will sweep through Wyoming and eastern Montana that could bring a quick shower to areas east of Billings on Friday, but the latest models suggest most of the rain will stay farther east of our forecast area.

A second Pacific storm system could bring gusty conditions late Friday afternoon into Saturday, with a blend of models showing wind-prone areas like Big Timber and Harlowton getting gusts up to 50 mph.

Expect a cooler weekend behind a cold front that is forecast to sweep through the region late Friday into Saturday. Weekend highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Active weather continues from Sunday into early next week, bringing daily chances of showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler air that will knock temperatures down into the low to mid-60s by Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com