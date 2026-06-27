Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain & storms tonight and early Sunday, wind PM Sunday

BILLINGS — A potent and unseasonably cool storm continued its so trek over Montana and the northern Rockies on Saturday. Highs on Saturday were 15-20 degrees below average for early summer, and colder air is coming. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms will still be moving over much of eastern Montana this evening, with additional chances through early Sunday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for areas above 6500' from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Areas above that elevation will receive 4-8" of snow, and the highest peaks will receive a few inches more. Anyone who has plans in the mountains and backcountry, please be caution and be prepared for winter weather in our mountains through Monday.

Central and eastern Montana will not get as much rain as western Montana, but thunderstorms will drop locally heavy rain at times. Our weather will be quieter after Monday, but showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoons and evenings from Tuesday through Friday, but amounts will be much lighter. At this time, Independence Day looks warmer and drier next Saturday.