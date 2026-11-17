BILLINGS — Rain and snow will push into the west Tuesday evening and spread east overnight through Wednesday, bringing 3 to 6 inches of snow to the mountains and potentially even more on the west-northwest slopes of the Absarokas south of Livingston. Rain will transition to wet snow in the western foothills overnight, keeping Winter Weather Advisories active for Paradise Valley, Livingston, Northern Park, and Judith Gap, where gusty north winds will also cause blowing snow. Lower elevations will mostly see rain, though colder temperatures Wednesday morning could bring wet snow down to 4,000 feet east of Billings and possibly the hills around Billings if the storm tracks slightly further west. Precipitation totals are trending higher, ranging from around a tenth of an inch in the east to half an inch in the west.

Wednesday will turn chilly and brisk with highs in the low-to-mid 40s and widespread west-northwest wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph, with a 40% chance of gusts topping 50 mph in Wheatland County and extreme eastern Montana. Conditions clear out by Wednesday evening with dry and cool conditions into Thursday with some patchy morning fog possible.

Looking ahead to Thursday night through Monday, the forecast becomes uncertain as multiple Pacific and Canadian systems interact, leaving the region with slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures and a low chance of light snow, mainly in the mountains.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com