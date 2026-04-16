Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow, and cooler through Friday

BILLINGS — A strong storm system will impact the region through Friday, bringing moderate to heavy snow to the mountains and rain/snow to the lower elevations.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains, where over a foot of snowfall is definitely possible. The Bighorns could pick up well over 6 inches, and adjacent foothills could get between 1–3 inches of wet snow. Gusty winds between 25–40 mph are possible across the entire region and will cause blowing snow, so watch out for reduced visibilities if you plan to travel in areas where snow is forecast.

As for the lower elevations, rain will transition to snow or a rain/snow mix on Thursday as temperatures fall behind a cold front. Still, it's expected to stay warm enough across much of the region for any meaningful snow to accumulate, ranging from a trace up to an inch, give or take.

Precipitation will linger through Friday afternoon, then taper off by the evening as drier and warmer conditions move in for the weekend, although hit-or-miss rain showers could move across the eastern part of the state. In terms of total moisture from the snow and rain, the mountains and foothills have a very good chance of getting well over a quarter of an inch, with the lower elevations having less of a chance, especially in Rosebud County and areas east.

The cold front will cool daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will gradually warm up across the weekend, with highs mainly in the 50s Saturday, 60s and 70s Sunday, then 70s early next week, with some locations flirting with 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Some models are forecasting an upper-level low by the middle of next week, which could bring a slight cooldown along with a chance for precipitation.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com