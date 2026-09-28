Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain possible across the mountains and SE MT Monday

BILLINGS — A weak upper-level system moving over the region on Monday brings a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through early evening. Most areas will see light activity, though far southeastern Montana could see slightly heavier rain. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out late this afternoon along the Fallon and Carter County lines, but most severe activity should stay farther east. Expect skies to clear and rain to wrap up by late evening as dry air pushes in from the west.

A persistent west-to-northwest flow will bring drier weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures staying generally seasonable in the upper 60s to low 70s, with Tuesday aiming to be the warmest day with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

Locations in our western or northern areas (Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton, etc.) will be breezy to windy Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com