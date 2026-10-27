Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain moves out, but gusty winds linger on Tuesday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure is bringing lower-elevation rain and mountain snow to the region Tuesday morning, but this should quickly taper off from southwest to northeast as the morning progresses. By midday, most activity will shift into northern Montana, though a secondary, weaker trough will keep isolated showers going over the mountains.

Winds will also pick up significantly across the region Tuesday, with gusts generally reaching 20 to 40 mph for most areas, and 40 to 50 mph likely along the foothills west of Billings, while an isolated higher gust around Big Timber or Harlowton can’t be ruled out. Strongest gusts will occur during the morning for most locations, and then early afternoon for far eastern Montana, before steadily tapering off through the late afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

Conditions dry out Wednesday through Friday with seasonal or slightly warmer-than-average temperatures (generally mid to upper 50s) as high pressure builds in and upper-level winds turn southwesterly. While it will remain breezy at times, no damaging winds are expected. Precipitation chances return to parts of south-central and western Montana late Friday as another weak disturbance moves through.

Looking ahead to late weekend into early next week, models are hinting at a broader unsettled weather pattern with potential low-pressure development over the Rockies that could bring a better chance for precipitation Sunday into Monday, but specific timing and track remain highly uncertain.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com