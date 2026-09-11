Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plenty of clouds and mild highs on Saturday

BILLINGS — Right on schedule, a cold front pushed over most of Montana and northern Wyoming by late Friday afternoon. It brought a few rain showers and thunderstorms, but its biggest effect was a rapid cooling of our temperatures. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with most lows in the 30s and 40s by Saturday morning.

We will be between storms on Saturday afternoon, and we can expect the partly to mostly cloudy sky to continue along with mild, comfortable, cooler-than-average highs Saturday afternoon. A second trough of low pressure is moving our way, however, and that will affect us on Sunday and Monday. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the 60s and 70s.

Sunday and Monday the next trough will push over the northern Rockies. We can expect stronger wind and a bigger cooldown by Monday. Showers, thunderstorms and high elevation snow will be possible, but mainly in the northern half of the state. Highs will fall from the 60s and lower 70s on Sunday to 50s, 60s and a few 70s with more wind on Monday.

We can expect a rapid clearing of our sky on Tuesday, but we'll continue to have gusty wind in the wake of that second trough. Wednesday will be brighter and warmer for most areas, but still cooler than average. A third trough will approach Montana and Wyoming late next week. We'll have a chance for showers late Thursday, but they're more likely Friday.